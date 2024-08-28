Several AAP leaders join Congress ahead of assembly polls in Delhi

New Delhi

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday joined Congress at the Delhi Congress Headquarters ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections slated for early next year.

The leaders who switched to the Congress party include Amar Pal Singh, former social media president, New Delhi Lok Sabha and Gujarat co-prabhari, Deepak Raj Singh, ex-president, AAP Kisan Wing, Vikas Saini, Tilak Nagar District Sangathan Mantri, Advocate Harsh Hardy, Davneet Kaur, Shiven Nayyar, Nand kishore bokolia, Vikram Singh, Darshan Singh, Rashid Ali Qureshi, Ikram Khan, Mohammad Aalam and Shamim Khan.

Speaking on the development, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said the AAP, born under the India Against Corruption banner, was joined by the people who believed it would be a new kind of party. But it proved a farce as after coming to power, the Arvind Kejriwal Government turned out to be the most corrupt and forgot all the promises made to the people.

Yadav further said that the AAP leaders, who joined Congress, believed in the programmes and policies of the Congress party and the dynamic leadership of its President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and hoped that they would be accorded suitable positions in the party according to their status.

On their joining the party fold, senior party leader Haroon Yusuf pointed out that in the past 10 years, no development works have taken place in the national capital. Under the AAP Government, all the developments were visible only in hoardings and posters.