Relief and rescue operations in full swing in flood hit areas of Gujarat; PM assures all possible help

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss heavy floods in the state and assured all possible assistance from the centre to tackle the situation. IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat today. Red alert has been issued for several districts including all districts of Saurashtra Kutch and South Gujarat. Meanwhile, relief and rescue operation is underway in flood affected districts especially in Vadodara.

Health Minister Rishikesh Patel and Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma visited Vadodara to assess the damage and the relief and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Moderate to heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Saurashtra region today. The major dams of Saurashtra such as Machchu 1 and Machhu 2 and Machchu 3 dams are overflowing and their gates have been opened. More than 1000 routes of Gujarat State transport especially in flood hit regions of Saurashtra and Central Gujarat have been closed due to waterlogging. Over 30 trains have been cancelled while several others have been terminated before reaching destination due to the water logging in Vadodara division.