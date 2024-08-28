BJP’s call for Bengal bandh evokes mixed response

The BJP’s 12-hour bandh call in Bengal has evoked varied response. In Kolkata, traffic is lighter, shops, schools, and colleges are open. Private cars, taxis and buses are lower in numbers. The Metro and air services are running normally in the city. Suburban train services have been affected by the strike at various places in Kolkata and adjacent districts. Road traffic was impacted in Nandigram and Alipurdar.

In Malda, clashes occurred between TMC and BJP workers over road blockages. Reports of clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters are also coming in from Barrackpur railway station of North 24 Parganas district. An incident of firing has been reported from Barrackpur. A BJP leader has been detained by the police at Barrackpur.

The bandh call has been given to protest alleged police brutality against the students who participated in the rally towards the state secretariat Nabanna yesterday demanding justice for the R G Kar rape and murder victim. More than 200 persons were arrested. BJP state president and MoS Education Dr Sukanto Majumdar has written a letter to the Governor of West Bengal appraising him of the matter. Meanwhile, Dr Majumdar took part in a rally at Baguihati – Kestopur area in North Kolkata.