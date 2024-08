AMN/ WEB DESK

In Haryana, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Mohan Lal Badoli has said that only one list of party candidates will be released after finalizing their names. He also announced that he will not contest the assembly elections, and will work for the party candidates contesting all the 90 seats. He said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from Ladwa in the Kurukshetra district.