Gujarat: Deep Depression Over Kutch to Intensify into Cyclone

The deep depression formed over Kutch in Gujarat is moving westward. According to the IMD, it is likely to move westward and emerge into the North East Arabian Sea near Kutch and the Pakistan coast and will intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 6 hours. The cyclone is less likely to affect the Indian coast as it is expected to continue moving away from it over the next two days. Meanwhile, the district administration of Kutch has braced for a possible cyclone. People living in row houses and huts have been shifted to safer places. Cautionary signals have been put up at Mundra, Kandla, and Jakhau ports as sea conditions are expected to be rough due to the storm. Our correspondent reports that the Kutch district received very little rainfall today.