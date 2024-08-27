IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat

AMN

Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Gujarat for the third consecutive day, severely affecting normal life. As many as 75 dams in the state are overflowing, while more than 45 have been put on high alert. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Gujarat today.

Road traffic is severely affected due to waterlogging and more than 400 bus routes and several highways have been closed. Senior public relations officer of Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway Jitendra Jayant said several trains have been cancelled due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations is underway in the flood-affected districts people living in low-lying areas are being shifted to safer locations.