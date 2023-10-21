इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2023 12:32:24      انڈین آواز

NaMo Bharat Train open for general public

India’s first regional rapid rail service – NaMo Bharat Train opend for the general public on Saturday. The first phase will cover a distance of 17 kilometres which includes a total of five stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. The trains will run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour at an interval of 15 minutes. Namo Bharat train has six coaches with the capacity to carry about one thousand 700 commuters. One coach has been reserved for women passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Addressing the gathering, Mr Modi said, Namo Bharat Train is defining the new journey of New India and its new resolutions. He said the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor will bring a substantial transformation to regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister had stressed that Namo Bharat is a glimpse of India of the future and exemplifies the transformation of the nation with growing economic muscle. Mr Modi said that this 80-kilometre Delhi Meerut stretch is just the beginning as the first phase will see many areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan being connected with Namo Bharat Train.

