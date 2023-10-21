इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2023 12:31:56      انڈین آواز

Building Cyber Safe India is one of top priorities: MHA

Published On:

AMN

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the Narendra Modi Government is fully committed to creating a cyber-safe country as cyber security has become an essential aspect of security-related affairs internationally. The Ministry added that building a Cyber Safe India is one of its top priorities. The Ministry in a statement said that the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) was launched to deal with cybercrime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. 

The I4C focuses on tackling issues related to cybercrime for citizens, including improving coordination between various Law Enforcement Agencies and stakeholders. A citizen-centric National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) was also launched in 2019, which is one of the most significant achievements of I4C. The Ministry further added that the National Cybercrime Helpline number 1930, is helping the common citizen in registering online financial frauds. Over 29 lakh complaints have been reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) so far. 

It added that both, the Helplines have saved over 765 crore rupees of defrauded money from reaching the hands of fraudsters till the 30th of last month. It said that as October is observed as National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the I4C, in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, is displaying the Cybercrime Helpline Number at Qutub Minar to raise awareness about the prevention of cybercrime.  The weeklong awareness campaign through laser beam is being held at Qutub Minar at 8.30 PM every day and it will continue till Sunday

