HM Amit Shah pays homage to martyrs on Police Day at National Police Memorial

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there has been a 65 per cent reduction in terrorism, extremist attacks and Naxalism in the last decade due to brave police personnel. Mr Shah said this after paying tribute to the martyred soldiers at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day.

He said, the government has not only made strict laws but also modernised the police to maintain the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Home Minister said, the border security and internal security of any country cannot be possible without alert police personnel. Mr Shah said, in the last year, 188 police personnel were martyred and so far 36 thousand 250 brave police personnel have laid down their lives for the country.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on the 21st of October every year to honour the loyalty and supreme sacrifice of police personnel for the nation. It was on this day in 1959 when ten valiant Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF personnel were martyred during patrol duty at Indo- the Indo-China border in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops. In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the nation in 2018. The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, and unity of purpose, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives.