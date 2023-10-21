इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2023 12:32:10      انڈین آواز

HM Amit Shah pays homage to martyrs on Police Day at National Police Memorial

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there has been a 65 per cent reduction in terrorism, extremist attacks and Naxalism in the last decade due to brave police personnel. Mr Shah said this after paying tribute to the martyred soldiers at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day.

He said, the government has not only made strict laws but also modernised the police to maintain the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Home Minister said, the border security and internal security of any country cannot be possible without alert police personnel. Mr Shah said, in the last year, 188 police personnel were martyred and so far 36 thousand 250 brave police personnel have laid down their lives for the country.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on the 21st of October every year to honour the loyalty and supreme sacrifice of police personnel for the nation. It was on this day in 1959 when ten valiant Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF personnel were martyred during patrol duty at Indo- the Indo-China border in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops. In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the nation in 2018. The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, and unity of purpose, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 امدادی سامان کے قافلوں کو وقت ضائع کیے بغیر جلد از جلد غزہ پہنچانا ہو گا:  انتونیو گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے مصر میں غزہ کے ...

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian Space Agency is s ...

@Powered By: Logicsart