Bihar reeling under severe cold conditions, minimum temperature slips below 8 Degree Celsius

AMN/ WEB DESK

Most of the parts of Bihar are reeling under severe cold conditions as minimum temperature has slipped below eight degree Celsius. Severe Cold day conditions prevailed in Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Kaimur, East Champaran and some other districts for a couple of days. The Met Department has said there will be no relief from severe cold conditions till the next four days.

Akashvani Correspondent reports that in Bihar normal life has been thrown out of gear due to severe cold conditions and chilly winds. Classes have been suspended in the primary and middle schools in several districts in view of prevailing cold conditions. Timings of higher classes have been changed and duration of curricular activities also curtailed to protect students from adverse impacts. Road, rail and air traffic have been badly affected due to poor visibility conditions across the state.