इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 10:10:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: Cyber cells at district level soon across Jammu Division

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, in order to curb the swelling number of cyber crime cases across the Union Territory, every district in the Jammu division will soon have a cyber cell. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that for the convenience of the people battling with cyber fraud complaints, these cells are being introduced at the district level to resolve issues on priority. At present the cyber fraud and cyber crime cases are being reported to every police station. Keeping that in view, it has been decided to have cyber cells in every district of the Jammu region. Presently, only one cyber cell is operational in Jammu district and it is overburdened thus causing delay in resolving the complaints regarding cyber crimes. J&K police are being trained by the cyber cell experts to handle such complaints after these units become functional in every district. At present, the cyber fraud complaints are being registered in respective police stations and are being forwarded to the cyber police station Jammu for redressal. The complaints like phishing, frauds, defamation on social media, online money frauds are being reported to the cyber cell, which are of serious nature and need to be addressed at the earliest. The pendency of the complaints motivated the J&K Police to initiate the process of having cyber cells in every district after getting nod from the Police Headquarters. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone Anand Jain has instructed for early start of the cyber cells across the Zone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart