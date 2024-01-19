J&K: Cyber cells at district level soon across Jammu Division

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, in order to curb the swelling number of cyber crime cases across the Union Territory, every district in the Jammu division will soon have a cyber cell. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that for the convenience of the people battling with cyber fraud complaints, these cells are being introduced at the district level to resolve issues on priority. At present the cyber fraud and cyber crime cases are being reported to every police station. Keeping that in view, it has been decided to have cyber cells in every district of the Jammu region. Presently, only one cyber cell is operational in Jammu district and it is overburdened thus causing delay in resolving the complaints regarding cyber crimes. J&K police are being trained by the cyber cell experts to handle such complaints after these units become functional in every district. At present, the cyber fraud complaints are being registered in respective police stations and are being forwarded to the cyber police station Jammu for redressal. The complaints like phishing, frauds, defamation on social media, online money frauds are being reported to the cyber cell, which are of serious nature and need to be addressed at the earliest. The pendency of the complaints motivated the J&K Police to initiate the process of having cyber cells in every district after getting nod from the Police Headquarters. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone Anand Jain has instructed for early start of the cyber cells across the Zone.