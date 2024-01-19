इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 10:10:27      انڈین آواز
Haryana govt signs MOU with Alliance Air to start flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana government has signed an MOU with Alliance Air to start flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar.  Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the flights will commence in April. He said, in the first phase, seven routes have been finalized, including Hisar to Chandigarh, Hisar to Delhi, Hisar to Jaipur, Hisar to Kullu, Hisar to Ahmedabad, Hisar to Jammu, and Hisar to Dharamshala. He said that the discussions are going on with several other companies to start the flights.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that developing Maharaja Agrasen Airport as an Integrated Aviation Hub is one of the top priorities of the state government. He informed that the works for the second phase of the airport are nearly complete.

He said that the new terminal building of Maharaja Agrasen Airport will be ready by January 2026. The construction work for the air traffic control tower, the drum on both sides of the runway, and the extension of the terminal building will be completed soon. He said that Maharaja Agrasen Airport will be a world-class airport, putting Hisar district on the global map.

