National Council of Science Museums, Arunachal govt sign MoU for Science Centre and Digital Planetarium

AMN/ WEB DESK

Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology and National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, have signed an MoU for setting up of a Science Centre (Category-II) and Digital Planetarium (Category-II) at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh. The signing of the MoU was held at Kolkata on Friday. This will be the third science centre in the state after Itanagar and Namsai. While the Science Centre at Itanagar is already functional, an MoU was signed for setting up a science centre and planetarium at Namsai on December 18 last year.

The Science Centre and planetarium would be set up under the ‘Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science’ of the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India. National Council of Science Museums is the implementing agency of the scheme, and so far, it has developed 23 science centres and handed them over to different state and UT governments. The set-up cost of the upcoming science centre would be 26.70 crore rupees and of the digital planetarium would be 15.60 crore rupees.