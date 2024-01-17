इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2024 12:25:20      انڈین آواز

Delhi LG directs action against officials for misconduct in allotment of tentage work

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has called for strict action against three officials of the revenue department for alleged gross misconduct in allotment of tentage work worth Rs 23.40 crore for kanwar camps in the national capital in 2022.

Saxena has recommended “strict action as per the relevant rules” against the then SDM (HQ) RR Singh, Section Officer Sanjay Kumar Madan and Junior Assistant Anurag, based on a factual report submitted by the CS in the matter, wherein it was alleged that a scam had taken place in awarding the tentage work for Kanwar camps by the caretaking branch of the Revenue Department, the LG office said on Wednesday.

The LG Secretariat had received a complaint on July 19, 2022 regarding the same and it was forwarded to the CS with a direction to submit a factual report in the matter. Accordingly, the CS vide dated October 21, 2022, submitted the report to the LG, it said.

