Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha Releases ‘Intikhab-e-Kalam-e-Rahi’ – Urdu Translation by Dr. Satish Vimal

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released ‘Intikhab-e-Kalam-e-Rahi’, Urdu translation of the poetic compositions of Jnanpith Award recipient poet Prof. Rehman Rahi by noted writer Dr Satish Vimal.

Dr. Satish Vimal is presently serving as Programme Executive in Akashwani Srinagar.

The Lt Governor also congratulated Dr. Satish Vimal and the team associated with the publication.

Writer Mushtaq Barq and Literary Activist Sheikh Waseem Ahmad were also present on the occasion.