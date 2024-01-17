Manipur: 2 Police Commandos Martyred in Gunfight with Suspected Insurgents

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Manipur, two Manipur Police Commando (Combat) martyred while two others sustained injuries in the gunfight with the suspected Kuki insurgents who attacked the Manipur Police Outpost this morning.

According to the Police report, the injured police personnel were airlifted from Moreh to RIMS hospital Imphal by Helicopter for medical treatment. In many districts of the State, people condemned the killing of Manipur Police personnel and closed the shops and other business establishments.