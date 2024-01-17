18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) Calls for Entries for 2024 Edition

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the opening of entries for the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). The 18th MIFF, 2024 Edition is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from the 15th to the 21st of June, 2024. MIFF celebrates and rewards the best works in the non-fiction and animation genre and invites filmmakers from across the world and India to participate in the competition to win both recognition and total cash of 44 lakh rupees as a prize. According to the release, the entries in all three categories have been opened from the 15th of January and will be open till the 15th of February. It informed that the application process is online and can be accessed at www.filmfreeway.in