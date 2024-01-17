Around 600 Railway stations made Divyangjan friendly under Accessible India Campaign

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Government has said that five hundred ninety-seven Railway stations have been made Divyangjan-friendly by providing lifts and escalators. The Railways Ministry said, the Government is committed to make its railway stations and trains accessible for Divyangjans as part of Accessible India Campaign. To facilitate easy movement of elderly, sick and Divyangjans, lifts and escalators are being provided at stations. The Ministry said, more than one thousand two hundred escalators have been provided at 372 stations up to December last year.