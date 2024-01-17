Tamil Nadu CM Urges External Affairs Minister to Address Repeated Apprehensions of Fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tamilnadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has drawn the attention of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaisankar to the repeated apprehensions of fishermen and their fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. In a letter today, Stalin requested Dr. Jaishankar to take up the matter strongly with the Sri Lankan Government and seek immediate release of the fishermen and their boats. He said that ten fishermen from Nagapattinam were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their mechanised fishing boats. He referred to the incidents which occurred in the last three days. The Chief Minister appealed to the External Affairs Minister to impress upon Sri Lanka to refrain from these arbitrary arrests and detentions of boats and to set a clear timeline to release all the boats under their custody.