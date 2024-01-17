Calcutta High Court forms SIT to probe recent attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Calcutta High Court has formed, today, a CBI- West Bengal Police (WBP) joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on the 5th of January.

Justice Joy Sengupta of High Courthas given the order, today, to form the SIT. The whole investigation will be done under the supervision of Calcutta High Court. The Court ordered that by tomorrow the case related all documents should be handed over to SIT. The SIT will submit its report next month on the 12th of February.

A team of ED was attacked by the followers of Sahajahan Sheikh a local leader and Karmadhyakshya of Zila Parishad of ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). Sahajahan Sheikh has not been arrested till now.