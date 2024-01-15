CM Yogi inaugurates Fleet of e-buses devoted for all parikrama routes in Ayodhya

@myogiadityanath

Preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya are going on in full swing. The Uttar Pradesh government has made special arrangements for a clean and comfortable transport system for the city. A fleet of e-buses was inaugurated by Chief Minister yesterday and many more e-buses and green autos will be on the road in the coming days.

Ayodhya City will set an example of a green and clean transport system in the country.

The government is mulling over restrictions on diesel-run vehicles in the city area and only green autos electronic buses and CNG-fitted vehicles will be allowed to run. A fleet of 500 electronic buses will be on the road in the coming days.

These buses will run on all parikrama routes. Transport Minister of state Dayashankar Singh said that over 1000 buses of the transport department are running for the convenience of passengers who want to reach Ayodhya City. Ram Dhun, Ram bhajans, and devotional songs are playing continuously on these buses. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, 300 buses will be deployed at a railway station to bring devotees to the Ram temple.