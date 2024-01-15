इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2024 08:27:31      انڈین آواز

CM Yogi inaugurates Fleet of e-buses devoted for all parikrama routes in Ayodhya

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@myogiadityanath

Preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya are going on in full swing. The Uttar Pradesh government has made special arrangements for a clean and comfortable transport system for the city. A fleet of e-buses was inaugurated by Chief Minister yesterday and many more e-buses and green autos will be on the road in the coming days. 

Ayodhya City will set an example of a green and clean transport system in the country.

The government is mulling over restrictions on diesel-run vehicles in the city area and only green autos electronic buses and CNG-fitted vehicles will be allowed to run. A fleet of 500 electronic buses will be on the road in the coming days.

These buses will run on all parikrama routes. Transport Minister of state Dayashankar Singh said that over 1000 buses of the transport department are running for the convenience of passengers who want to reach Ayodhya City. Ram Dhun, Ram bhajans, and devotional songs are playing continuously on these buses. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, 300 buses will be deployed at a railway station to bring devotees to the Ram temple. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart