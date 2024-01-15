PM Modi to visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala from 16th January

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala beginning tomorrow. Mr Modi will inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics in Andhra Pradesh. He will also interact with Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batches of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom and Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. Mr Modi will also perform pooja at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple. During his visit to Kochi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than four thousand crore rupees. These major infrastructure projects are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to transform India’s ports, shipping, and waterways sector.