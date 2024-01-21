DGP J&K co-chairs high-level security meeting to review preparedness for Republic Day 2024

AMN / WEB BESK

Director General of J&K Police R.R Swain has said that the highest level of alertness needs to be maintained to foil any terror or law and order incident by adopting a proactive approach and by using all the legal tools available.

The DGP was co-chairing a high-level security meeting to review preparedness for Republic Day 2024 with GOC 16 Corps Lt. General Navin Sachdeva. The meeting was held to discuss the challenges and countermeasures to be adopted to ensure a safe and secure environment for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the national event.

Discussions were held to strategise the placement of personnel at vital locations for incident-free celebrations. The DGP emphasised strengthening of intelligence, security, and border grids for an appropriate response to any situation. He directed the officers to increase the physical movement of the leadership in their respective jurisdictions ensuring that all the vulnerable places, pockets, and spots are taken care of by way of different security checks. AIR