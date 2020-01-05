FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2020 01:23:03      انڈین آواز
Ad

Massive turn out at Million March against CAA in Hyderabad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Hyderabad

The Hyderabad “Million March” against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) witnessed massive turn out in city on Saturday.

According to estimate, more than two lakh citizens turned up to protest against the new law at Indira Park Dharna Chowk.

Since Friday night police had carried a campaign on the social media saying, “The police permission has been given to only 1000 persons, no more gathering will be permitted”. But the public least carried away by the social media campaign of police and took out on to city roads in large numbers.

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA and NRC have organized a Million March at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, it had also obtained a police permission from the hyderabad police, although police have accorded permission for the March the police had meticulously added a clause in the permission allowing only one thousand people at Dharna chowk.

It is alleged that in order to create confusion in the minds of the public, police have vigorously made the restriction of gathering messages viral on social media. That’s not all, Hyderabad police have also tweeted declaring restricting public to one thousand only.

Kerala witnesses Massive Rally Against CAA

Jamaat demands dismissal of Yogi Govt in UP

“There has been an effort by the police to stop public from joining the Million March at Dharna chowk, but the public has given a befitting reply by turning out to the event in Millions,” said JAC convenor Mushtaq Malik.

The protest, however, was a victory for the organizers, who were first refused permission to conduct a rally at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road. The permission to hold the public meeting at Dharna Chowk was given after the organizers approached the Telangana High Court, which asked the city police to reconsider the application for the protest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan today announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket. Irfan, who has been ...

India to face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I tomorrow, AIR to broadcast live commentary

Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 Internatio ...

Football ISL; Time running out for Kerala, Hyderabad

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad  and Kerala Blasters  will be desperate to add a win to their kitty as they fa ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!