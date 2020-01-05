Massive turn out at Million March against CAA in Hyderabad

AMN / Hyderabad

The Hyderabad “Million March” against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) witnessed massive turn out in city on Saturday.

According to estimate, more than two lakh citizens turned up to protest against the new law at Indira Park Dharna Chowk.

Since Friday night police had carried a campaign on the social media saying, “The police permission has been given to only 1000 persons, no more gathering will be permitted”. But the public least carried away by the social media campaign of police and took out on to city roads in large numbers.

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA and NRC have organized a Million March at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, it had also obtained a police permission from the hyderabad police, although police have accorded permission for the March the police had meticulously added a clause in the permission allowing only one thousand people at Dharna chowk.

It is alleged that in order to create confusion in the minds of the public, police have vigorously made the restriction of gathering messages viral on social media. That’s not all, Hyderabad police have also tweeted declaring restricting public to one thousand only.

“There has been an effort by the police to stop public from joining the Million March at Dharna chowk, but the public has given a befitting reply by turning out to the event in Millions,” said JAC convenor Mushtaq Malik.

The protest, however, was a victory for the organizers, who were first refused permission to conduct a rally at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road. The permission to hold the public meeting at Dharna Chowk was given after the organizers approached the Telangana High Court, which asked the city police to reconsider the application for the protest.