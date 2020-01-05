SGPC to send a 4-member delegation to Pakistan

AMN / AMRITSAR

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC) will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation following a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal told media persons that the delegation will also meet Sikh families in Nankana Sahib.

Strongly condemning the mob attack on the historic Sikh shrine, SGPC chief appealed to the Pakistan government to take stern action against culprits. He said the sentiments of the Sikh community were hurt with the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. Mr Longowal said the SGPC will also take up this matter with the United Nations.

A mob attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. They also pelted stones at the Sikh pilgrims.