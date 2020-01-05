FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jamaat demands dismissal of Yogi Govt in UP

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Saturday demanded dismissal of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath charging that he “unleashed a reign of fear and distress by targeting a particular community through the misuse of the state machinery” during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state.

Addressing a press conference here Jamaat’s President Syed Sadatullah Hussaini strongly condemned the violence and high-handedness of the Uttar Pradesh police on its own citizens in the name of controlling the anti-CAA protests.

“We reiterate our demand for the dismissal of the UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, who has failed to discharge his constitutional obligations and unleashed a reign of fear and distress in Uttar Pradesh by targeting a particular community through the misuse of the state machinery,” said Jamaat leader.

Demands High-Level Judicial Probe

Jamaat leader demanded constitution of a high-level judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court Judge to investigate charges against the UP police for violence and vandalism. He also demanded that the panel should also probe if protesters got indulged in violence and legal actions should be taken against the culprits.

to media reports and fact-finding teams, the UP Police fired indiscriminately and without provocation on peaceful protests on numerous occasions, they have entered homes, destroyed properties of citizens, and tortured the young and old in custody. Video evidence shows UP police smashing CCTV cameras and then proceeding to vandalize homes, cars and other vehicles.

“All these atrocities seem to be directed towards the Muslim community. There are more than 20 reported deaths, hundreds injured and thousands of unnamed people are booked under various sections so that the police have an open license to arrest people randomly,” said Jamaat.

Whatever was done against the CAA protesters and those who were in their homes is nothing but police terror and barbarism, said Jamaat leader.

“We won’t let a democratic state turn into a police state,” said Hussaini.

But he also questioned as to why violence during CAA protests took place only in BJP-ruled states.

“Why is there no violence in CAA protests in non-BJP states? There is something fishy in BJP states. We feel police indulged in large-scale violence,” said Hussaini.

Police opened fire on protesters only in UP, Karnataka and Assam – all three are ruled by BJP. Delhi Police, which comes under the central government – currently ruled by BJP – also resorted to excessive use of force against protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia.

