इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jul 2023 03:22:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid meets EAM S Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@DrSJaishankar

Foreign Affairs Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid is in New Delhi on a three-day official visit to India. Mr. Shahid met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar this afternoon.

Dr Jaishankar gave him a warm welcome. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said that India-Maldives special partnership grows deeper by the day. Mr Shahid will deliver the 43rd Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi this evening.

The External Affairs Ministry said, both leaders will hold discussions on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

Both Ministers will also witness the exchange of project development agreements under Indian grant assistance.

The Ministry said, Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and the Neighbourhood First Policy.

It said, Maldives Foreign Minister’s visit is in continuation of the series of high-level visits from both sides and is expected to lend further momentum to the substantive bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

ریلوے نے وندے بھارت سمیت سبھی ریل گاڑیوں میں اے سی زمروں کے کرائے میں 25 فیصد کی کمی کئے جانے کا اعلان کیا

ریلوے کی وزارت نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ سبھی ریل گاڑیوں میں اے سی چی ...

بھارت اور ملیشیا نے دوطرفہ دفاعی اشتراک کے خاکے پر تبادلہ خیال کیا

بھارت اور ملیشیا نے مضبوط دوطرفہدفاعی رابطوں کے متنوع پہلوؤ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehi ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart