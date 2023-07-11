Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid meets EAM S Jaishankar

@DrSJaishankar

Foreign Affairs Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid is in New Delhi on a three-day official visit to India. Mr. Shahid met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar this afternoon.

Dr Jaishankar gave him a warm welcome. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said that India-Maldives special partnership grows deeper by the day. Mr Shahid will deliver the 43rd Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi this evening.

The External Affairs Ministry said, both leaders will hold discussions on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

Both Ministers will also witness the exchange of project development agreements under Indian grant assistance.

The Ministry said, Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and the Neighbourhood First Policy.

It said, Maldives Foreign Minister’s visit is in continuation of the series of high-level visits from both sides and is expected to lend further momentum to the substantive bilateral cooperation between the two countries.