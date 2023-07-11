Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in Uttarakhand

IMD predicts some relief in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana & Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

Normal life has been affected due to heavy rain in most areas of the Uttarakhand, today. Heavy rain caused water-logging in Dehradun and other plain areas of the state, leading to huge traffic jams. All the major rivers of the state are in spate and creating flood-like situation for the plain areas. Following the heavy rainfall for the last two days, the state police, NDRF, SDRF and other concerned personnel have been directed to remain on high alert in sensitive areas.

Due to torrential rains and landslides in the hilly areas of the state, more than 100 roads have been blocked for vehicular traffic, and efforts are being made to open them on a war footing.

The Kedarnath National Highway is blocked near Sirobgad, while the Badrinath National Highway closed for traffic at several places due to debris.

On the other hand, in Uttarkashi district, four people died last night due to debris falling from a hill near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway.

Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in all the districts of the state for the next two days.

It has also warned of heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan during next two days. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over northeastern India and adjoining areas of eastern India in the next two to three days.

Senior Scientist, IMD, RK Jenamani said, the extremely heavy rainfall ravaging Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi since Saturday, is likely to subside today.

Four pilgrims were killed and seven injured after massive boulders and debris rolled down and smashed their vehicles near Gangnani on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district late last night.

All deceased were from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and were returning from Gangotri to Uttarkashi. Three vehicles including a tempo traveler were hit by the debris that fell due to heavy rains killing 4 people including a woman on the spot.

In Punjab, despite some respite in rain last night and today, the water level of different rivers, their tributaries and other canals continue to rise due to rain in Himachal Pradesh.

The met department has issued no warning for today although some parts of Malwa can witness rain. Rescue and relief works are in full swing with the help of army, NDRF and SDRF and local police teams in flood and rain-affected areas.

Indian army is playing an important role in evacuating people marooned in flood water in different parts of the state.



In Patiala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Roopnagar and Amritsar districts the army men are helping civil authorities in rescue and relief works.

In Lohiyan area of Jalandhar district the Dhussi Bundh has been breached from two places and flood water entered in several villages last night.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been pressed into action to evacuate people. About 31 villages marooned with flood water in TaranTaran district after flood gates of Harike Barrage were opened while in Dharamkot area of Moga district one person washed away in flood water.

In view of prediction of rainy weather, holiday has been declared today for students of classes Nursery to fifth in all Government and Government-aided schools under the Directorate of Education in Delhi. All MCD schools, MCD-aided and Recognised schools will also remain closed for students today.

The water level in the Yamuna River has breached the danger mark. The danger mark of the river is 205.33 metres. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said, over 50 motorboats have been deployed in the River for rescue and relief operations, equipped with all necessary tools and equipment.

Railways has suspended rail traffic over old Yamuna bridge since 6 a.m. today. The decision was taken after Yamuna crossed the danger mark today. According to the flood bulletin, the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.10 mm at 3 am today.

Meanwhile, Railway has also taken precautionary measures in view of heavy rain, Shobhan Chaudhari, General Manager, Northern Railway said that around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled following inclement weather in North India.

Due to heavy rains and landslides, 828 roads including three national highways are closed in Himachal Pradesh and most of the rural areas of the state are immersed in darkness.

Four thousand 6 hundred 86 transformers of electricity and 7 hundred 85 drinking water schemes of Jal Shakti Department are closed in the state. Due to this, people are facing tremendous drinking water crisis in many places of the state including capital Shimla.

Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall today in seven districts which includes, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.