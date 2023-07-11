इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jul 2023 04:55:07      انڈین آواز
Muraleedharan addresses 6th India- Arab partnership conference in New Delhi

AMN

India and the Arab world trade relations have stood the test of time and even during the COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical conflict it continues to grow.

Addressing the 6th India- Arab partnership conference in New Delhi today, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the trade between India and the Arab world stands at 240 billion dollars. He said, India’s wide-ranging partnerships with Arab countries are robust. He added that they have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relationships and shared cultural heritage.

The Minister also said, new India is moving ahead with the mantra of reform, perform and transform in every sector adding that India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Highlighting initiatives including Startup India, Digital India and Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the manufacturing sector, he said the government is continuously working to improve the business environment in the country.  

Mr. Muraleedharan also said, India’s innovation ecosystem is best in the world which is being reflected in the growing number of startups.

