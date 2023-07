AMN

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today reviewed the flood situation and its impact on National Highways in several States and Union Territories.

The States and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. During the review meeting, Mr. Gadakari instructed the officials to prioritize the repair and maintenance of the affected highways.