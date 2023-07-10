Delhi Rain: Water level in rises in Yamuna, Flood warning issued

Staff Reporter

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi is continuously rising due to heavy rainfall in the northern part of India. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna River is expected to cross the danger mark of 205.33 meters by tomorrow. The present water level in the Yamuna River is 204.36 meters.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in various parts of Delhi-NCR today. Due to heavy rainfall in Delhi in the last two days, several roads in Delhi-NCR have been waterlogged. Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory has said that movement of traffic is restricted at the Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters have been advised to plan their journey accordingly by the traffic police.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a flood-like situation in Delhi is unlikely. He said the government is prepared to deal with any situation. He said Delhi witnessed record rainfall in the last two days and the city system is not designed to withstand so much rain.