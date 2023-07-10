DRI seize 48 kg Gold paste worth Rs 25 crore at Surat airport from passengers coming from Sharjah

AMN / SURAT

@PIB

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized over 48 kg of gold paste estimated to worth 25 crore rupees at Surat international airport from three passengers travelling from Sharjah and an official. DRI in a press release yesterday said that it has busted a smuggling syndicate by arresting the four persons. It said based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted three passengers arriving from Sharjah by an Air India Express Flight suspected to be carrying gold in paste form.

DRI found 43.5 kg of gold in paste form concealed in 20 white colour packets hidden in five black belts in their baggage. The gold was concealed for smuggling into India with the help of officials posted at the Surat international airport, it said. It said subsequent actions resulted in the further recovery of 4.67 kg of gold in paste form, found abandoned in the men’s washroom adjacent to the immigration checkpoint. It seems an organised smuggling racket has been operating at the Surat international airport, the DRI said. Further investigation is underway.