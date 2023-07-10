इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2023 05:49:20      انڈین آواز
Dr. S Jaishankar files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar filed his nomination papers today for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat in Gandhinagar. The term of three BJP Rajyssabha members including S Jaishankar, Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadiya will end on August 18.

Akashvani correspondent reports that BJP has not yet declared the names of the other two candidates. The last date for filing nominations is July 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nomination till July 17. Polling will be held on July 24.

