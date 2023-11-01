Maharashtra: All parties support reservation for Maratha community

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reiterated that the government is committed to providing Maratha reservation. Speaking to reporters after chairing an All Party Meeting on the issue, Mr. Shinde said all parties in the State are of the view that the Maratha community should be given reservation, adding that all parties have agreed that the reservation should be within the framework of the law and without doing injustice to other communities.

A resolution stating the same was also signed during the All-Party Meeting today that was attended by about 32 leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior leaders like Sharad Pawar, Congress leader and Leader Of Opposition in the Maharashtra State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Anil Parab, Jayant Patil, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat among others.

Urging Manoj Jarange Patil to call off his protest, Mr. Shinde further called upon everyone to maintain peace and law and order across the State. He said the recent incidents of violence have been unfortunate and may give a wrong meaning to an otherwise peaceful movement. Seeking cooperation and patience from all citizens, the Chief Minister said the Backward Class Commission is working on a war footing to collect up-to-date empirical data so that a curative petition can be filed in the Supreme Court.



Maharashtra’s Advocate General Birendra Saraf was also present for the All Party Meeting and briefed the leaders regarding the progress made in this regard. An official statement released after the meeting further informed that the State government has begun issuing Kunbi certificates to eligible members as identified by the Sandeep Shinde Committee in the Marathwada region.

Meanwhile, curfew has been lifted from Maharashtra’s Beed district this morning and the same will be lifted from Dharashiv district from 5 pm this evening. However, the administration is on alert to ensure there is no further violence.