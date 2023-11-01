Jaishankar holds talks with Portugal PM Antonio Costa in Lisbon

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa in Lisbon. They discussed contemporary challenges. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the guidance of Mr Costa for the further development of India-Portugal ties. The External Affairs Minister paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba at their statue in Lisbon.



He also had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho yesterday. Later in a Joint Press Statement, the External Affairs Minister said, he and Mr Cravinho noted the progress in the bilateral economic cooperation. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the sustained political exchanges and Portugal’s support for India-European Union ties. He said, transformations underway in India can help take the partnership to a higher level.



The External Affairs Minister said, cooperating on the global workplace and the digital domain offer great potential. They also exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Mr Cravinho said, India is a country close to the heart of Portugal. He said, they also discussed on joint celebration of establishment of diplomatic ties, mobility pact, business and cultural ties during the meeting.



Dr Jaishankar also met President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic Augusto Santos Silva. The Minister said, he has always valued Mr Silva’s strong support for India-Portugal bilateral ties. They discussed the importance of the two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world.