इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 04:07:53      انڈین آواز

Jaishankar holds talks with Portugal PM Antonio Costa in Lisbon

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa in Lisbon. They discussed contemporary challenges. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the guidance of Mr Costa for the further development of India-Portugal ties. The External Affairs Minister paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba at their statue in Lisbon.
 
He also had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho yesterday. Later in a Joint Press Statement, the External Affairs Minister said, he and Mr Cravinho noted the progress in the bilateral economic cooperation. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the sustained political exchanges and Portugal’s support for India-European Union ties. He said, transformations underway in India can help take the partnership to a higher level.
 
The External Affairs Minister said, cooperating on the global workplace and the digital domain offer great potential. They also exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Mr Cravinho said, India is a country close to the heart of Portugal. He said, they also discussed on joint celebration of establishment of diplomatic ties, mobility pact, business and cultural ties during the meeting.
 
Dr Jaishankar also met President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic Augusto Santos Silva. The Minister said, he has always valued Mr Silva’s strong support for India-Portugal bilateral ties. They discussed the importance of the two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart