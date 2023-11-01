UNESCO declare Kozhikode as City of Literature; Gwalior as City of Music

AMN

Kozhikode in Kerala has been designated as the UNESCO ‘City of Literature’ and Gwalior as the ‘City of Music’ in the latest UNESCO List of Creative Cities Network. The cities get acknowledged and recognition for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity.

Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has congratulated all stakeholders for the achievement. On World Cities Day, 55 cities in the world joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.