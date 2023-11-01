इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2023 01:18:17      انڈین آواز

Bihar: 18 people drowned as boat capsized in Saryu river, 2 bodies recovered so far

NDRF and SDRF start search operation

AMN / PATNA

At least 18 people were drowned when a boat capsized near Matiyar Ghat under Manjhi police station area of Saran district late on Wednesday evening. As soon as the local people got information about, they started rescue efforts . Bodies of 2 people were recovered from the river. At the same time, 9 people saved their lives by swimming. The search for seven people is still going on.

The list made by the medical team at Manjhi Ghat showed Sadhu Bean, Kamal Rai, Jhingan Mahato, Bajrangi Mahato, Triloki Bean, Deepak Kumar, Piyush Kumar and Priyanka Kumari of Matiyar village have returned. Boat driver Triloki Bean is also included among them.

Some farmers of Manjhi had gone to Diara on the banks of the river in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh when they were returning from there by boat in the evening. The boat getting stuck in the strong current of Saryu river, the boat overturned and 18 people on board fell into the water. After this there was an atmosphere of chaos. The incident happened near Matiyar Ghat.

DM Aman Sameer said that information has been received from the people that a total of 18 people were aboard the boat. Two of them have died, whose bodies have been recovered. At the same time, nine people have saved their lives by swimming, while the search for seven people is going on.

