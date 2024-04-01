FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ladakh:  UPSC Team Evaluates Preparations For Inaugural Civil Services Examination Prelims-2024 In Kargil

In Ladakh, in a significant step towards inclusive examination administration, a dedicated team from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) embarked on a thorough assessment of preparations for the inaugural Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims-2024 in Kargil. Led by Additional Secretary Raj Kumar, the four-member team convened with key stakeholders in Kargil, including Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse, to streamline arrangements for the upcoming examinations. During the meeting, meticulous planning was underscored, with a comprehensive presentation elucidating the roles and responsibilities of all involved parties. From coordinating supervisors to venue supervisors, invigilators, and local authorities such as police and postal departments, each aspect was scrutinized to ensure a seamless examination process. Crucial Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to candidate entry and exit, seating arrangements, secure storage, and the deployment of security personnel were deliberated upon, underlining the commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of the examination environment. Furthermore, a robust communication mechanism was emphasized, with UPSC officials urging all stakeholders to promptly reach out to the designated control room in the event of any issues, assuring swift resolution.
The preparatory evaluation signifies a concerted effort towards facilitating aspirants from diverse regions, underscoring UPSC’s commitment to equitable opportunities in the Civil Services Examination. With meticulous planning and collaborative endeavors, the stage is set for a successful conduct of the inaugural Civil Service Prelims in Kargil.

