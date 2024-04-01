Union Home Minister & BJP Senior Leader Amit Shah to Visit Karnataka

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Home minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah is paying a days visit to Karnataka tomorrow. He will be addressing Shakti Kendra party workers in Bengaluru in the morning and later hold a road show in Channapatna, which is part of Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. BJP State General Secretary and Election Management Committee Convenor V Sunil Kumar informed media persons today that Amit Shah will be addressing party workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies tomorrow. Core committee members meeting of five constituencies will also be held tomorrow. Addressing media persons, JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy has said that he will be meeting Amit Shah tomorrow morning and brief him about the political situation and work out a formula for a cohesive and coordinated election campaign between BJP and JD(S).