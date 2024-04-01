FreeCurrencyRates.com

Union Home Minister & BJP Senior Leader Amit Shah to Visit Karnataka

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Home minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah is paying a days visit to Karnataka tomorrow. He will be addressing Shakti Kendra party workers in Bengaluru in the morning and later hold a road show in Channapatna, which is part of Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. BJP State General Secretary and Election Management Committee Convenor V Sunil Kumar informed media persons today that Amit Shah will be addressing party workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies tomorrow.  Core committee members meeting of five constituencies will also be held tomorrow. Addressing media persons, JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy has said that he will be meeting Amit Shah tomorrow morning and brief him about the political situation and work out a formula for a cohesive and coordinated election campaign between BJP and JD(S).

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

