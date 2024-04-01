FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mizoram, CM Lalduhoma Said That His Govt Will Work & Maintain Cordial Relations With  Government At The Centre

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that his Government will work and maintain cordial relations with the Government at the Centre.

Speaking at the Campaign kick-off ceremony of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)’s nominee Richard Vanlalhmangaiha at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said that ZPM is the only party whose MLAs are not aligned with any party or bloc at the Centre. He however said that the ZPM Government in Mizoram will maintain cordial relations with the Central Government.

As part of the public campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress today held a Rally under the theme “Save Democracy” at Aizawl Israel Point. Addressing the public, MPCC Vice President Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that the Congress party will continue to defend and protect democracy in the country.
BJP candidate Vanlalhmuaka said that his focus is to work for the development of Mizoram. He said that he will take up various Central schemes in the state so as to usher all round development of Mizoram.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge As  PIB’s PDG ￼

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

