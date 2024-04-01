Mizoram, CM Lalduhoma Said That His Govt Will Work & Maintain Cordial Relations With  Government At The Centre

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that his Government will work and maintain cordial relations with the Government at the Centre.

Speaking at the Campaign kick-off ceremony of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)’s nominee Richard Vanlalhmangaiha at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said that ZPM is the only party whose MLAs are not aligned with any party or bloc at the Centre. He however said that the ZPM Government in Mizoram will maintain cordial relations with the Central Government.

As part of the public campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress today held a Rally under the theme “Save Democracy” at Aizawl Israel Point. Addressing the public, MPCC Vice President Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that the Congress party will continue to defend and protect democracy in the country.

BJP candidate Vanlalhmuaka said that his focus is to work for the development of Mizoram. He said that he will take up various Central schemes in the state so as to usher all round development of Mizoram.