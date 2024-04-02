FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 05:47:35      انڈین آواز

Punjab Police Carry Out Flag Marches at Sensitive Pockets ahead of Lok Sabha Polls- 2024

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab Police along with teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) carried out flag marches at all the vulnerable and sensitive pockets across the state on Monday. It was done to instill a sense of security among the general public ahead of Lok Sabha Elections- 2024.

DGP Gaurav Yadav has directed all the police officials to install special nakas and enhance patrolling parties to keep vigil around anti-social elements. Polling for the general elections in the state will be held in the last phase of polls on June 1st.     

Police teams led by Commissioner of Police and SSPs conducted flag marches in all 28 police districts simultaneously. The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the general public besides, preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation.

Security has been beefed up across the state and strong nakas including 57 permanent, 149 temporary and 11 hi-tech nakas with sophisticated gadgets have been planned at all the 217 entry/exit points of the state. The Excise officers have been mandated to be part of these inter-state Nakas. Apart from this, 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart