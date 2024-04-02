Punjab Police Carry Out Flag Marches at Sensitive Pockets ahead of Lok Sabha Polls- 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab Police along with teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) carried out flag marches at all the vulnerable and sensitive pockets across the state on Monday. It was done to instill a sense of security among the general public ahead of Lok Sabha Elections- 2024.

DGP Gaurav Yadav has directed all the police officials to install special nakas and enhance patrolling parties to keep vigil around anti-social elements. Polling for the general elections in the state will be held in the last phase of polls on June 1st.

Police teams led by Commissioner of Police and SSPs conducted flag marches in all 28 police districts simultaneously. The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the general public besides, preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation.

Security has been beefed up across the state and strong nakas including 57 permanent, 149 temporary and 11 hi-tech nakas with sophisticated gadgets have been planned at all the 217 entry/exit points of the state. The Excise officers have been mandated to be part of these inter-state Nakas. Apart from this, 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas.