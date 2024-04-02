BJP Leader Union Minister Anurag Thakur Addresses BJP’s Cyber Warrior Conference In UP

AMN

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur addressed BJP’s Cyber Warrior Conference in UP’s Amroha and Moradabad on Tuesday. In Moradabad, Mr. Thakur said that in today’s information age, we have to spread truth to everyone and cyber warriors will have to play an important role in this. He said that we have to convey the achievements of the government to the booth level through social media.

In Amroha, Mr. Thakur said that BJP has to protect itself from any indecent comments on social media, otherwise the opposition will use it. He added that the party has to present its views correctly so that our message reaches the common people clearly.