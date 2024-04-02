FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 05:47:12      انڈین آواز

BJP Releases names of 112 Candidates for Odisha Assembly Polls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BJP MP Ajay Nishad joins Congress

AMN

BJP today released a list of 112 candidates for the upcoming Odisha assembly polls. Jaynarayan Mishra will be the party candidate from Sambalpur while Manas Kumar Datta will contest from Balasore assembly seat. Sitanshu Sekhar Mohapatra will fight from Bhadrak and Krushna Chandra Patra from Dhenkanal assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ajay Nishad has joined Congress. He was inducted into the party in the presence of party leaders Mohan Prakash and Pawan Khera in New Delhi. Mr. Nishad, who is an MP from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was denied a ticket by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart