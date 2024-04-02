BJP Releases names of 112 Candidates for Odisha Assembly Polls

BJP MP Ajay Nishad joins Congress

BJP today released a list of 112 candidates for the upcoming Odisha assembly polls. Jaynarayan Mishra will be the party candidate from Sambalpur while Manas Kumar Datta will contest from Balasore assembly seat. Sitanshu Sekhar Mohapatra will fight from Bhadrak and Krushna Chandra Patra from Dhenkanal assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ajay Nishad has joined Congress. He was inducted into the party in the presence of party leaders Mohan Prakash and Pawan Khera in New Delhi. Mr. Nishad, who is an MP from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was denied a ticket by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.