Our counting agents fully prepared for counting day: Delhi congress Chief

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Sunday said that polling agents of his party are fully prepared for the counting of votes in Delhi in all seven Lok Sabha (LS) seats on June 4.

He claimed that not only the Congress candidates will record thumping wins in all the three parliamentary constituencies they contested but the INDIA bloc will sweep all the seven parliamentary seats as the people of Delhi have totally rejected the “non-performing” BJP.

The BJP was forced to replace their sitting MPs, which was a clear indication that their MPs were “incompetent and inactive” in Delhi in the past 10 years, said Yadav.

Dismissing the Exit Polls, the DPCC president said: “Exit Polls were not exact. On June 4 when the counting of votes is held, Congress and the INDIA bloc will storm to power in Delhi.”

He said that Delhi Congress campaigned extensively and intensively in all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the capital and the general trend was that the people wanted change and they have voted for the INDIA bloc candidates.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has termed these Exit Polls as Modi’s Poll because when the people of the country have voted for the Congress and INDIA bloc to win more than 295 seats, then there is no justification for these proposed Exit Polls,” said Yadav.

The counting of votes for the 18th Lok Sabha will take place on 4th June.