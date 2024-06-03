Indian Army Organises Human Library Event with Kargil War Heroes as Part of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrations

(Last Updated On: )

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Ladakh, In a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, the Tiger Hill Brigade of Indian Army organised a Human Library event with Kargil War Heroes as part of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. The event, held in Hanuyokma village in the Hanu Valley, aimed to honor the nation’s war heroes and inspire the local youth. The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the Indian Flag at Sonam Valley by Colonel Abhay (Retired), in memory of the martyrs who laid down their lives during the Kargil War. There was an interactive session between the Kargil War heroes and the current serving soldiers of the Forever in Operations Division. The event concluded with a renewed sense of pride and patriotism among all attendees, reinforcing their commitment to carrying forward the legacy of the war heroe