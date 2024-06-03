FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Requests Haryana, UP Govts to Release Additional Water for Delhi for at Least a Month

In view of the ongoing water crisis in Delhi, Delhi Water Minister, Atishi has requested the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to release additional water for Delhi for at least a month.

In an official letter to the state governments, Mrs Atishi said that if Delhi can get additional water till the arrival of monsoon, then it can help solve the water crisis in a major way. Talking to the media, the Water Minister said that heat wave in Delhi has further worsened this crisis.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that these letters were sent for political purposes. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that there is no shortage of raw water in Delhi as it gets excess water from its neighbouring states daily. He asked the Delhi government to solve the crisis by cleaning silt from water ponds and water plants, and curb water wastage and its theft.

خبرنامہ

سروائیکل کینسر سے بچانے والی ویکسین

برطانوی ماہرین نے بتایا ہے کہ خواتین کو متاثر کرنے والی سروا ...

قطر میں ہندوستانی سفارت خانے نے ممنوعہ اشیاء کو قطر میں لانے کے خلاف خبردار کیا

AMN قطر میں ہندوستانی سفارت خانے نے اپنے شہریوں کے لیے ایک ا ...

حکومت کو آر بی آئی کا تحفہ

ریزرو بینک کی رقم کی منتقلی کا فوری اثر وزارت خزانہ کی مالی ح ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin attacks BJP over ‘saffron’ Doordarshan logo

AMN DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) f ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

RELIGION

Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Shrine open for Pilgrims

The portals of the famous Badrinath shrine, located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, opened this morning at ...

Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan Decorated With Imported Flowers Ahead Of Navratri Festival

AMN In Jammu, ahead of the festivl of Navratri, Katra and Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan is decorated with import ...

