Delhi Water Minister Atishi Requests Haryana, UP Govts to Release Additional Water for Delhi for at Least a Month

In view of the ongoing water crisis in Delhi, Delhi Water Minister, Atishi has requested the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to release additional water for Delhi for at least a month.

In an official letter to the state governments, Mrs Atishi said that if Delhi can get additional water till the arrival of monsoon, then it can help solve the water crisis in a major way. Talking to the media, the Water Minister said that heat wave in Delhi has further worsened this crisis.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that these letters were sent for political purposes. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that there is no shortage of raw water in Delhi as it gets excess water from its neighbouring states daily. He asked the Delhi government to solve the crisis by cleaning silt from water ponds and water plants, and curb water wastage and its theft.