Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Calls On Governor KT Parnaik

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Sunday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.

The Governor has accepted the resignation and requested Mr. Khandu and the Council of Ministers to continue until the new Government is sworn in.

Under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India, the Governor has also accepted the Cabinet’s advice and signed the order to dissolve the Seventh State Assembly with immediate effect.

The Governor expressed his appreciation to the Chief Minister for successfully managing the State Administration during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative election BJP has won 46 seats and has retained power in the state. In a press conference in Itanagar today, after the declaration of the election results, Mr. Khandu said that the party will decide the name of the next Chief Minister of the State.

