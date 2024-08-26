Ladakh: Drass Officially Declared as New District

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Ladakh, Drass has been officially declared a new district, a move that has been met with widespread celebration. Fayaz Ahmad Qari, Chief Patron of BJP Drass, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for fulfilling this long-standing demand of the area.

Following the announcement, BJP Drass members organized a celebratory event to welcome Fayaz Ahmad Qari at Drass. The community gathered in large numbers to mark this historic moment, recognizing the new district status as a major milestone in the region’s development.

Drass is one of the five new districts announced by Home Minister Amit Shah, a decision that is expected to bring increased administrative focus and development opportunities to the area.