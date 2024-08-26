THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 25 Maoists Surrender in Bijapur

Aug 26, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

25 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district today. They surrendered before the District Superintendent of Police and DIG of CRPF. A total reward of  29 lakh rupees was declared for these Maoists. Of these, a reward of  8 lakh rupees each was declared for three Maoists,  3 lakh rupees for one Maoist and 1 lakh rupees each for two other Maoists. The Superintendent of Police said that the surrendered Maoists have been provided with an amount of  25,000 each under the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

President Biden dials PM Modi, two leaders discuss various regional and global issues

August 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Five new districts to be created in Ladakh

August 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 25 Maoists Surrender in Bijapur

August 26, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Equity Indices Surge: Nifty Hits 25,000 as Sensex Rises 611 Points

August 26, 2024