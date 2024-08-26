Chhattisgarh: 25 Maoists Surrender in Bijapur

AMN/ WEB DESK

25 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district today. They surrendered before the District Superintendent of Police and DIG of CRPF. A total reward of 29 lakh rupees was declared for these Maoists. Of these, a reward of 8 lakh rupees each was declared for three Maoists, 3 lakh rupees for one Maoist and 1 lakh rupees each for two other Maoists. The Superintendent of Police said that the surrendered Maoists have been provided with an amount of 25,000 each under the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.