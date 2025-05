AMN/ WEB DESK

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit Tibet today at 2:41 AM, Indian Time. The tremors were felt across the region. However, there are no reports of damage or injuries as of now. According to India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres. The region has witnessed multiple tremors in the past few weeks.